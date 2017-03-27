Kanawha County Commission requests update on Crossings Mall bridge
The Kanawha County Commission is asking the federal bankruptcy court for a hearing and an update on the status of the Crossings Mall bridge near Elkview. The replacement of the bridge has been tied in in U.S. District Court and now, most recently, to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Clarksburg where the motion was filed Friday.
