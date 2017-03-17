Halfway house results in charges, rem...

Halfway house results in charges, removal

36 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A law enforcement sweep at a federal halfway house in Clarksburg Friday morning resulted in five individuals being taken out of the facility, various reports said. At least one of those removed faces a probation violation for allegedly having drugs in the Dismas Charities halfway house, the Clarksburg Exponent reported.

