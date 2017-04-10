Four arrested on meth charges

There are 3 comments on the The Inter-Mountain story from Friday Mar 31, titled Four arrested on meth charges. In it, The Inter-Mountain reports that:

Justin Ray Jenkins, 24, of Clarksburg, and Mary Ellen Green, 19, of Simpson, are each charged with one felony count of operating or attempting to operate clandestine drug laboratories, one felony count of purchase or possession of substances to be used as a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine and two felony counts of conspiracy.

someone who knows

Summersville, WV

#1 Friday Apr 7
stupidity has consequences

PayupSucker

Fairmont, WV

#2 Saturday Apr 8
Play stupid games; win stupid prizes.

Scarface

Greensboro, NC

#3 Saturday Apr 8
Play stupid games; win stupid prizes.
Not a game you assume anything having to do with sudaphed has to do with drugs. So you are basing your opinion on conspiracy to buy sudapfed.

