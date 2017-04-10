There are on the The Inter-Mountain story from Friday Mar 31, titled Four arrested on meth charges. In it, The Inter-Mountain reports that:

Justin Ray Jenkins, 24, of Clarksburg, and Mary Ellen Green, 19, of Simpson, are each charged with one felony count of operating or attempting to operate clandestine drug laboratories, one felony count of purchase or possession of substances to be used as a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine and two felony counts of conspiracy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.