DEP issues water quality certification for pipeline
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Water and Waste Management issuing a needed water quality certification Tuesday for a proposed natural gas pipeline project. The Mountain Valley Pipeline project would transport natural gas from Wetzel County to Pittsylvania County, Virginia using a 300-mile pipeline.
