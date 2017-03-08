Around the Region for March 3

Around the Region for March 3

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A federal inmate in West Virginia has been convicted of identity theft for possessing other people's Social Security numbers in order to file false tax returns. The U.S. attorney's office in Clarksburg says 36-year-old Daniel Aaron Stone pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated identity theft and faces up to four years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childers=Powers (Aug '10) 20 min Heather 15
SCAD deputy allegedly paid informant with heroi... 21 min soo sad lol 7
WV Senate bill would increase jail time for dru... 1 hr The Lawman 1
Walker: SCAD didn't tell other LE before Nov. 8... 1 hr Deep Throat 100
Bill in WV Senate would increase jail time for ... 1 hr The Lawman 1
John Cottrill is out as Salem's police chief 3 hr PayupSucka 21
Jennette Tennant arrested in Barbour County met... 3 hr The Lawman 1
Ronnie Fazzini accused of sexual abuse of 16-ye... 4 hr Austin Powers 39
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC