Harrison County schools dealing with flu outbreak
The Harrison County Board of Education sent a letter to parents earlier this week warning of an outbreak of flu in schools that has affected up to 15 percent of students in the county. "This is the first year that I can recall that we've seen this many children out at one given time with the flu," Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Nurse Director Margaret Howe-White said Wednesday.
