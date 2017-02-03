Gary Bowden Joins WV Radio Team; New Show Premiers February 13

The newest voice to join the West Virginia radio family and AJR News Network is a long-time local media mainstay and current Clarksburg City Councilman. The AJR News Network will begin airing "The Gary Bowden Show" weekday mornings from 9:06 to 10 a.m., starting Monday, February 13. "West Virginia Radio has been very accommodating and gracious," Bowden said.

