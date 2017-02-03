Gary Bowden Joins WV Radio Team; New Show Premiers February 13
The newest voice to join the West Virginia radio family and AJR News Network is a long-time local media mainstay and current Clarksburg City Councilman. The AJR News Network will begin airing "The Gary Bowden Show" weekday mornings from 9:06 to 10 a.m., starting Monday, February 13. "West Virginia Radio has been very accommodating and gracious," Bowden said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker: SCAD didn't tell other LE before Nov. 8...
|10 min
|KidRock
|62
|Police scanner has police again
|15 min
|Fred
|1
|Guess who's defending alleged murderer Terrance...
|1 hr
|AreU4real
|6
|Clinton Deem
|1 hr
|AreU4real
|9
|Senior Picture Input
|1 hr
|Neveragain97
|36
|What's the deal with Alex's "Shows" ?
|1 hr
|Charles Manson Fan
|6
|Coal or Food
|2 hr
|Charles Manson Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC