Drugs found in vehicle involved in train accident in Harrison County

An accident involving a train and a vehicle just outside of Clarksburg early Monday morning could eventually lead to the arrest of at least one person. Chief Deputy Scott Lattea of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department reports that a 2017 Chevy Cruze suffered heavy damage to the front-end of the vehicle when it attempted to race an oncoming train to an intersection in the Summit Park area of Harrison County just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

