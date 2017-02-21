Devastating:' Member of Justice Cabin...

Devastating:' Member of Justice Cabinet discusses West Virginia's financial situation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeff Baughan From left, G. Allen Wood, Wood County Veterans Assistance officer, meets with Secretary Dennis E. Davis of the Department of Veterans Assistance and Randy Coleman, communications director for the agency, on Thursday at the field office in Parkersburg. Davis was in town to talk about the dire financial situation in West Virginia that affects veterans programs and services in the wake of substantial spending reductions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guess who's defending alleged murderer Terrance... 1 hr Deep Throat 19
Walker: SCAD didn't tell other LE before Nov. 8... 1 hr Deep Throat 82
Gary Keith 3 hr Just So Ya Know 3
Who is or was the all time greatest dealer in C... 4 hr PayupSucka 77
Melania lookalike 5 hr wondering 17
Brian Gray 5 hr hillbilly hollerin 56
Fake News 5 hr casual observer 2
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC