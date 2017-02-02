Clarksburg-Harrison Health Official: Other states should take note of WV's opioid struggles
The Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department said there's mostly bad news - although some good news-regarding the opioid epidemic in West Virginia and how it relates to the rest of the country. "Unfortunately in Harrison County, we have higher data showing us in the southern coal belt," Joseph C. Bundy, formerly the President of the West Virginia Association of Local Health Departments, said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You're so vain
|14 min
|Taxslayer
|5
|Senior Picture Input
|59 min
|RCBmom74
|30
|Walker: SCAD didn't tell other LE before Nov. 8...
|2 hr
|Bill P
|59
|Hot delivery drivers
|4 hr
|Joe the Plumber
|2
|Brian Gray
|14 hr
|suda
|4
|Who mods this forum?
|18 hr
|fakeusername
|3
|God Answered our Prayers: Charlie is ok
|19 hr
|Charles Manson Fan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC