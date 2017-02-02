Clarksburg-Harrison Health Official: ...

Clarksburg-Harrison Health Official: Other states should take note of WV's opioid struggles

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The Executive Director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department said there's mostly bad news - although some good news-regarding the opioid epidemic in West Virginia and how it relates to the rest of the country. "Unfortunately in Harrison County, we have higher data showing us in the southern coal belt," Joseph C. Bundy, formerly the President of the West Virginia Association of Local Health Departments, said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You're so vain 14 min Taxslayer 5
Senior Picture Input 59 min RCBmom74 30
Walker: SCAD didn't tell other LE before Nov. 8... 2 hr Bill P 59
Hot delivery drivers 4 hr Joe the Plumber 2
Brian Gray 14 hr suda 4
Who mods this forum? 18 hr fakeusername 3
God Answered our Prayers: Charlie is ok 19 hr Charles Manson Fan 9
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC