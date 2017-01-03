Mid-Ohio Regional Airport unaffected ...

Mid-Ohio Regional Airport unaffected by Greenbrier Valley action

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A southeastern West Virginia airport has suspended service with ViaAir, but the situation is unrelated to flights in the Parkersburg area, Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Manager Jeff McDougle said. "It is a dispute between Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport and ViaAir, and do not anticipate any impact to Via service at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport," ViaAir was approved in September to provide federally subsidized Essential Air Service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional and Greenbrier Valley Regional airports, as well as North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg and Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Ted 3,966
News Clarksburg police chief has full faith in offic... 2 hr PayupSucka 10
Richard Stonebreaker 2 hr PayupSucka 2
Zack Gulley Missing 14 hr Jeanette 6
Marie Lawson 17 hr Nlmy my 11
I wear Affliction tshirts at least three days a... 22 hr fakeusername 33
Political Appointments 23 hr Troop 9
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC