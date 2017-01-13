Local NAACP chapter implores Clarksburg residents to communicate,...
If communication is one of the keys to finding a solution to the state's opioid crisis, residents in Harrison County were able to take a big step forward courtesy of an open forum hosted by the Harrison County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People . "We know what the problem is," Mateen Abdul-Aziz, a Clarksburg native and member of the NAACP, said Thursday evening.
