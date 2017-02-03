History adds perspective to education
Now as we anticipate policy changes with the Trump administration in Washington and Republican control in the West Virginia Legislature, we need to remember changes that were made in the educational system 84 years ago when Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt and Governor H.G. Kump took office after 20 years of Republican control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker: SCAD didn't tell other LE before Nov. 8...
|57 min
|Bill P
|74
|Why Marino Bros.?
|1 hr
|Kid
|6
|NY man sentenced to prison for illicit West Vir...
|1 hr
|Bones
|10
|Kizzy wamsley
|1 hr
|Bobby
|8
|looking for Shirley hern
|2 hr
|Dave
|24
|God Answered our Prayers: Charlie is ok
|18 hr
|Tyrone baby mama
|13
|Canada is a Hypocrite on Refugees
|18 hr
|casual observer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC