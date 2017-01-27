Harrison County mayor details joint agreement he hopes will help fight opioid abuse

"All of North Central West Virginia were named by the Department of Justice, last year or maybe the year before, as a high intensity drug trafficking area," Bridgeport Mayor Bob Greer said on Friday morning's edition of Morgantown-AM on WAJR. The resolution, approved on Monday, teams Bridgeport with the City of Clarksburg and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department to fund the hiring and transfer of a Sheriff's Deputy to the D.E.A.'s Tactical Diversion Squad .

