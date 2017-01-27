Harrison County mayor details joint a...

Harrison County mayor details joint agreement he hopes will help fight opioid abuse

1 hr ago

"All of North Central West Virginia were named by the Department of Justice, last year or maybe the year before, as a high intensity drug trafficking area," Bridgeport Mayor Bob Greer said on Friday morning's edition of Morgantown-AM on WAJR. The resolution, approved on Monday, teams Bridgeport with the City of Clarksburg and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department to fund the hiring and transfer of a Sheriff's Deputy to the D.E.A.'s Tactical Diversion Squad .

