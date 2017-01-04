First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia Thursday
On Wednesday, the NWS issued Winter Weather Advisories for 24 counties including: Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas. Mike Zwier, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told MetroNews it will be a slow moving system that will only dump a few inches of snow in spots.
#1 1 hr ago
Hey silent, get that plow ready boy
Since: Jan 14
4,638
Location hidden
#2 32 min ago
Mr Plow that's the name. That name again is Mr Plow.
#3 23 min ago
Somehow this discussion will be transformed into something nasty by the end.
Snowshoe needs the snow
#4 5 min ago
How ya know?
