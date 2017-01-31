Bridgeport City Councilman sees problems with anti-drug squad vote

A Bridgeport City Councilman is suggesting that the town will need to come up with an alternative solution on their recent vote to partially fund a new officer for a Tactical Diversion Squad in Harrison County. Councilman L.J. Maxey, who was among three dissenting votes in a 4-3 vote to adopt the resolution , said the Drug Enforcement Agency is unlikely to accept the funding mechanism that Bridgeport has set up.

