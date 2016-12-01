Recount process ongoing for State Senate seat
A State Senate seat is still up for grabs after incumbent Senator Doug Facemire narrowly led Republican challenger Franklin Cornette by 100 votes when the dust from the November 8 election settled. The recount will decide if incumbent Senator Doug Facemire will be granted a third term representing the 12th district.
