Recently energized Mon Power line likely not the end of infrastructure improvements
You can expect more infrastructure projects to improve West Virginia's power grid, according to First Energy/Mon Power Spokesperson Todd Meyers. First Energy energized their newest 18-mile transmission line at the end of September-a 98 million dollar investment that included 80 steel structures in parts of Harrison and Doddridge County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at hot topic
|2 hr
|Justanormalperson
|1
|Casual Observer Can't Read
|12 hr
|Umpalumpa
|93
|Codey Hardman
|12 hr
|A Wyatt Mann
|23
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Well
|3,925
|Hillary Clinton : The Reason Why She Lost The 2...
|20 hr
|Concerned American
|9
|Political Appointments
|Thu
|PayupSucka
|8
|looking for Shirley hern
|Thu
|Dave
|22
