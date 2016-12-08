There are on the West Virginia Metro story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Kenny Perdue announces retirement plans as state AFL-CIO president. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Perdue has spent 40 years with the labor movement and 20 years with the AFL-CIO, according to the retirement announcement released today. Perdue stated in the announcement, "While I look forward to spending more time with my wife and family , this decision didn't come easily.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.