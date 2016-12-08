Kenny Perdue announces retirement pla...

Kenny Perdue announces retirement plans as state AFL-CIO president

There are 6 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Thursday Dec 8, titled Kenny Perdue announces retirement plans as state AFL-CIO president. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Perdue has spent 40 years with the labor movement and 20 years with the AFL-CIO, according to the retirement announcement released today. Perdue stated in the announcement, "While I look forward to spending more time with my wife and family , this decision didn't come easily.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
like it is

Clarksburg, WV

#1 Friday Dec 9
a good man

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nicole

Cary, NC

#2 Friday Dec 9
Always fought for his family and the union. He is a great inspiration to us all!! Fight for the working people!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PayupSucka

Clarksburg, WV

#3 Friday Dec 9
Nicole wrote:
Always fought for his family and the union. He is a great inspiration to us all!! Fight for the working people!!
I had sex with him once. It was good.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pay up sucker

Clarksburg, WV

#4 Friday Dec 9
PayupSucka wrote:
<quoted text>

I had sex with him once. It was good.
lol. I'm a dork

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
1 post removed
casual observer

Fairmont, WV

#6 Saturday Dec 10
I love his company's chicken products! Did you know Perdue chickens are 100% veggie fed with no animal-by-products? Yep, it's true! Think of Kenny next time you fry up some legs and thighs.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PayupSucka

Clarksburg, WV

#7 Saturday Dec 10
casual observer wrote:
I love his company's chicken products! Did you know Perdue chickens are 100% veggie fed with no animal-by-products? Yep, it's true! Think of Kenny next time you fry up some legs and thighs.
You so funny!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Codey Hardman 5 hr casual observer 43
Ape in Heals 12 hr Twatwaffle 6
King Obama Claims HE would win (Again) 12 hr Kojack 2
Chris Fleshmen 13 hr PayupSucka 5
Marie Lawson 14 hr Beavis 9
Basement is leaking 14 hr gtfo 6
Hillary Clinton : The Reason Why She Lost The 2... Sun Obamahasdonenothi... 11
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,351

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC