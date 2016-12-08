Kenny Perdue announces retirement plans as state AFL-CIO president
Perdue has spent 40 years with the labor movement and 20 years with the AFL-CIO, according to the retirement announcement released today. Perdue stated in the announcement, "While I look forward to spending more time with my wife and family , this decision didn't come easily.
Perdue has spent 40 years with the labor movement and 20 years with the AFL-CIO, according to the retirement announcement released today. Perdue stated in the announcement, "While I look forward to spending more time with my wife and family , this decision didn't come easily.
|
#1 Friday Dec 9
a good man
|
#2 Friday Dec 9
Always fought for his family and the union. He is a great inspiration to us all!! Fight for the working people!!
|
#3 Friday Dec 9
I had sex with him once. It was good.
|
#4 Friday Dec 9
lol. I'm a dork
|
1 post removed
|
#6 Saturday Dec 10
I love his company's chicken products! Did you know Perdue chickens are 100% veggie fed with no animal-by-products? Yep, it's true! Think of Kenny next time you fry up some legs and thighs.
|
#7 Saturday Dec 10
You so funny!
|
