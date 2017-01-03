Former Martinsburg lawyer becomes Circuit Court judge
Chris McCarthy was sworn into office as a judge in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in a ceremony Wednesday in the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg. McCarthy practiced law in Martinsburg for several years before co-founding the Clarksburg law practice Booth & McCarthy in 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wear Affliction tshirts at least three days a...
|53 min
|Snitcinbebitchin
|32
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Wvstrong
|3,962
|Zack Gulley Missing
|4 hr
|casual observer
|4
|Clarksburg police chief has full faith in offic...
|6 hr
|wondering
|5
|Girl at hot topic
|6 hr
|Alda Dickson
|9
|Tomaros wife
|9 hr
|Tony Rigatoni
|11
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|13 hr
|NeverGonna
|24
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC