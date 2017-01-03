Former Martinsburg lawyer becomes Cir...

Former Martinsburg lawyer becomes Circuit Court judge

Thursday Dec 29

Chris McCarthy was sworn into office as a judge in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit in a ceremony Wednesday in the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg. McCarthy practiced law in Martinsburg for several years before co-founding the Clarksburg law practice Booth & McCarthy in 1999.

