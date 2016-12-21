Clarksburg woman admits trying to buy gun for someone else
A 26-year-old Clarksburg woman has pleaded guilty to a felony for making a false statement that she was buying a gun for herself that she was trying to get for someone else. According to court documents, Hannah Marie Elwell tried to buy the .40-caliber pistol from a gun dealer in Harrison County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|13 min
|Mommabear14
|3,948
|In Search of Old Friends/Fam
|55 min
|Shaquandaneesha
|9
|Ape in Heals
|2 hr
|Kojack
|8
|Hello
|3 hr
|Kojack
|6
|Clarksburg NARCS?? (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|PayupSucka
|172
|I wear Affliction tshirts at least three days a...
|4 hr
|PayupSucka
|8
|Addie Smith
|Sun
|Boris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC