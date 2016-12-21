Clarksburg woman admits trying to buy...

Clarksburg woman admits trying to buy gun for someone else

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A 26-year-old Clarksburg woman has pleaded guilty to a felony for making a false statement that she was buying a gun for herself that she was trying to get for someone else. According to court documents, Hannah Marie Elwell tried to buy the .40-caliber pistol from a gun dealer in Harrison County.

