Expectations of further delays in Clarksburg porch beating defendants trial
The trial of two of the three defendants charged in the beating death of a Harrison County man last year are likely to face further delay . Terrance Ray Hilliard, 22, of Clarksburg , and Kelsi Riddle, 20, of Clarksburg , are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for separate pre-trial motion hearings ahead of a scheduled trial start date of December 5. Judge Thomas A. Bedell is expected to rule on the state's request for continuance as they wait for the results of DNA testing at the West Virginia State Police's crime lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at hot topic
|2 hr
|Justanormalperson
|1
|Casual Observer Can't Read
|12 hr
|Umpalumpa
|93
|Codey Hardman
|12 hr
|A Wyatt Mann
|23
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Well
|3,925
|Hillary Clinton : The Reason Why She Lost The 2...
|20 hr
|Concerned American
|9
|Political Appointments
|Thu
|PayupSucka
|8
|looking for Shirley hern
|Thu
|Dave
|22
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC