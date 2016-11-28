Expectations of further delays in Cla...

Expectations of further delays in Clarksburg porch beating defendants trial

Monday Nov 28 Read more: West Virginia Metro

The trial of two of the three defendants charged in the beating death of a Harrison County man last year are likely to face further delay . Terrance Ray Hilliard, 22, of Clarksburg , and Kelsi Riddle, 20, of Clarksburg , are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for separate pre-trial motion hearings ahead of a scheduled trial start date of December 5. Judge Thomas A. Bedell is expected to rule on the state's request for continuance as they wait for the results of DNA testing at the West Virginia State Police's crime lab.

Clarksburg, WV

