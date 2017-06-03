The Family Bond: Clarendon couple fin...

The Family Bond: Clarendon couple finds second act as foster parents

Jun 3, 2017

From left, Randy Bond, Braden Bond, Sis Bond and Cody Bond became a family on March 31 when Cody and Braden were adopted out of foster care. From left, Christy Smith, 100th district court reporter, Randy Bond, chief deputy for Donley County, Sis Bond, Stuart Messer 100th district judge, Cody Bond and Braden Bond on March 31, when Cody and Braden were adopted out of foster care by Randy and Sis Bond.

