Head Out to Whistle Stop Trade Days in Clarendon

Monday Jun 26

Whistle Stop Trade Days in Clarendon First Saturday & Sunday of Every Month Indoor/Outdoor Shopping Tasty Food Live Music Cold Beer Family Fun $2 Find the fun on Hwy 287 in Clarendon Texas! It's in the old Chamberlin Motor Co. Building with 24k square feet of amazing vendors indoors and countless more outside.

Clarendon, TX

