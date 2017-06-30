Head Out to Whistle Stop Trade Days in Clarendon
Whistle Stop Trade Days in Clarendon First Saturday & Sunday of Every Month Indoor/Outdoor Shopping Tasty Food Live Music Cold Beer Family Fun $2 Find the fun on Hwy 287 in Clarendon Texas! It's in the old Chamberlin Motor Co. Building with 24k square feet of amazing vendors indoors and countless more outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Clarendon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quail Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|8
|McLean Texas fire (Mar '06)
|Mar '17
|John polk
|4
|relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14)
|Feb '17
|Just sayin
|3
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan '17
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Cheaters
|4
|Saint Roosts Steakhouse (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Hopeful
|1
|Donna Barnes (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Get Real
|6
Find what you want!
Search Clarendon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC