Thornberry Red River bill passes the House
The "Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act," H.R. 428, introduced by U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry , today passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 250-171. The bill establishes a fair and balanced process to conduct an accurate survey of contested land along the Red River to find the proper boundary between public and private ownership.
Clarendon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha
|Jan 19
|Geraldine Withers
|1
|relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Headhunter
|2
|Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Cheaters
|4
|Saint Roosts Steakhouse
|Nov '16
|Hopeful
|1
|Quail Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Donna Barnes (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Get Real
|6
