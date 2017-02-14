Thornberry Red River bill passes the ...

Thornberry Red River bill passes the House

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The "Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act," H.R. 428, introduced by U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry , today passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 250-171. The bill establishes a fair and balanced process to conduct an accurate survey of contested land along the Red River to find the proper boundary between public and private ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarendon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Dustin Tollison also goes by buddha Jan 19 Geraldine Withers 1
relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14) Dec '16 Headhunter 2
Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15) Dec '16 Cheaters 4
Saint Roosts Steakhouse Nov '16 Hopeful 1
Quail Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
Donna Barnes (May '10) Aug '16 Get Real 6
See all Clarendon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarendon Forum Now

Clarendon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarendon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarendon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC