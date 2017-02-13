Clarendon ISD hopes to become a "District of Innovation"
Many schools in the Texas Panhandle have either already made the transition or, like Clarendon ISD, are working to become a District of Innovation. "We make the best decisions for our kids right here in Clarendon and anything that will allow us to continue to do that is to our benefit," Superintendent Mike Norrell expressed.
