Cornyn, Thornberry introduce bills to advance resolution of Red River land dispute
U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Mac Thornberry introduced legislation today in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to protect private property rights along the Red River from federal ownership claims. By providing legal certainty to landowners, the 'Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act' seeks to end questions about the federal government's ownership of disputed land along the Red River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Clarendon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14)
|Dec 23
|Headhunter
|2
|Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Cheaters
|4
|Saint Roosts Steakhouse
|Nov '16
|Hopeful
|1
|Quail Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Donna Barnes (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Get Real
|6
|Truth hurts olivia!! (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Get Real
|21
Find what you want!
Search Clarendon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC