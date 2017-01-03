Cornyn, Thornberry introduce bills to...

Cornyn, Thornberry introduce bills to advance resolution of Red River land dispute

U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Congressman Mac Thornberry introduced legislation today in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to protect private property rights along the Red River from federal ownership claims. By providing legal certainty to landowners, the 'Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act' seeks to end questions about the federal government's ownership of disputed land along the Red River.

