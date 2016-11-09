Peanut harvest winding down
Low peanut prices may be a boon for oil and other food processors that benefit from favorable profit margins, but growers like Michael Newhouse of Clarendon, Texas, need a stronger market to have the crop pencil out a farm profit. In recent years, a major world peanut surplus has put peanuts in line with other commodities faced with depressed markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Clarendon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14)
|9 hr
|Headhunter
|2
|Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15)
|Dec 6
|Cheaters
|4
|Saint Roosts Steakhouse
|Nov 26
|Hopeful
|1
|Quail Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Donna Barnes (May '10)
|Aug '16
|Get Real
|6
|Truth hurts olivia!! (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Get Real
|21
|Moving to McLean
|Aug '16
|Glj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarendon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC