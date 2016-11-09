Peanut harvest winding down

Nov 9, 2016

Low peanut prices may be a boon for oil and other food processors that benefit from favorable profit margins, but growers like Michael Newhouse of Clarendon, Texas, need a stronger market to have the crop pencil out a farm profit. In recent years, a major world peanut surplus has put peanuts in line with other commodities faced with depressed markets.

