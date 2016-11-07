'Jewel of the Plains' - the story of the restoration of the Donley County Courthouse
As Fannin County voters contemplate restoration of their historic courthouse, perhaps meaningful information can be gleaned from studying how this process played out in other counties that have successfully completed this same challenge. Although several counties that are geographically near Fannin County have already restored historic courthouses -- Lamar, Hopkins, Red River, Denton and Cooke counties, to name a few -- the pre-restoration Donley County Courthouse in Clarendon had one thing in common with the Fannin County Courthouse in Bonham; both structures suffered from modifications that greatly detracted from the buildings' appearance.
