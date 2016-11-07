'Jewel of the Plains' - the story of ...

'Jewel of the Plains' - the story of the restoration of the Donley County Courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 7, 2016 Read more: North Texas e-News

As Fannin County voters contemplate restoration of their historic courthouse, perhaps meaningful information can be gleaned from studying how this process played out in other counties that have successfully completed this same challenge. Although several counties that are geographically near Fannin County have already restored historic courthouses -- Lamar, Hopkins, Red River, Denton and Cooke counties, to name a few -- the pre-restoration Donley County Courthouse in Clarendon had one thing in common with the Fannin County Courthouse in Bonham; both structures suffered from modifications that greatly detracted from the buildings' appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarendon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14) 9 hr Headhunter 2
Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15) Dec 6 Cheaters 4
Saint Roosts Steakhouse Nov 26 Hopeful 1
Quail Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
Donna Barnes (May '10) Aug '16 Get Real 6
Truth hurts olivia!! (Oct '10) Aug '16 Get Real 21
Moving to McLean Aug '16 Glj 2
See all Clarendon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarendon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Donley County was issued at December 24 at 3:05AM CST

Clarendon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarendon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Clarendon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC