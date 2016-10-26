Police seize more than 50 pounds of m...

Police seize more than 50 pounds of marijuana heading to Houston

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 26, 2016 Read more: Houston Chronicle

A Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol trooper found more than 50 pounds of marijuana inside a 2016 Buick Enclave when it was pulled over near Clarendon for a traffic violation. A canine unit was called to the scene, helping the trooper discover the marijuana in plastic wrapped packages inside large duffle bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarendon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relocating to memphis tx (Dec '14) 9 hr Headhunter 2
Upset Granddaughter (Dec '15) Dec 6 Cheaters 4
Saint Roosts Steakhouse Nov 26 Hopeful 1
Quail Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 7
Donna Barnes (May '10) Aug '16 Get Real 6
Truth hurts olivia!! (Oct '10) Aug '16 Get Real 21
Moving to McLean Aug '16 Glj 2
See all Clarendon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarendon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Donley County was issued at December 24 at 3:05AM CST

Clarendon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarendon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Clarendon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC