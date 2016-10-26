Police seize more than 50 pounds of marijuana heading to Houston
A Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol trooper found more than 50 pounds of marijuana inside a 2016 Buick Enclave when it was pulled over near Clarendon for a traffic violation. A canine unit was called to the scene, helping the trooper discover the marijuana in plastic wrapped packages inside large duffle bags.
