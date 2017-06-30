Lucas, Lindley take positions on NORA board
The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance held its annual membership meeting in Pryor recently on the campus of Rogers State University. The meeting provided members with a report out on organizational wins for 2016-17 and announced a new slate of directors under the leadership of a new elected chair, Johnnie Earp of Jay, Oklahoma.
