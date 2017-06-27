Special Training Helps Prepare RCSO M...

Special Training Helps Prepare RCSO Mounted Patrol For Search And Rescue Missions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The group wrapped everything up in the early afternoon at the Claremore Expo outdoor area. But the training, which lasted several hours, exposed the horses to things that have the potential to scare them, things like loud noises and things being thrown at them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rogers County is a bad, bad, bad place to raise... (Sep '08) May '17 jwu 122
Parking question for Rocklahoma May '17 brown 1
Claremore Music Thread (May '12) May '17 Musikologist 206
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr '17 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr '17 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Zeke 5
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC