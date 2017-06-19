Rogers County Inmates Go To Work To Give Back
The Rogers County Jail is giving low-risk offenders an opportunity to give back to the community, one wall at a time. "I've got a 6-year-old daughter who counts on me and it's tough being away from her," says inmate Jerry Nichols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers County is a bad, bad, bad place to raise... (Sep '08)
|May '17
|jwu
|122
|Parking question for Rocklahoma
|May '17
|brown
|1
|Claremore Music Thread (May '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|206
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|OMG
|82
|Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tosburn
|90
|Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|jeb1966
|124
|Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Zeke
|5
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC