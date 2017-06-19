ORU's Whatley Named Johnny Bench Awar...

ORU's Whatley Named Johnny Bench Award Finalist

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley was selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com. He becomes the first finalist from ORU since the award's inception in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rogers County is a bad, bad, bad place to raise... (Sep '08) May 25 jwu 122
Parking question for Rocklahoma May '17 brown 1
Claremore Music Thread (May '12) May '17 Musikologist 206
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr '17 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr '17 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Zeke 5
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC