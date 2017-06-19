ORU's Whatley Named Johnny Bench Award Finalist
Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley was selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com. He becomes the first finalist from ORU since the award's inception in 2000.
