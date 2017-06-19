Okla. Dealer Hosts Support Our Heroes Race Car
The "Support Our Heroes" themed drag race car will be on display June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dave's Claremore RV in Claremore, Okla., according to a press release. A product of hometown-based Purple Gorilla Racing, with sponsorship by Dave's RV, the drag car races in the Pro Modified division of the Professional Drag Racing Association racing circuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
