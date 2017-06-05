CNE- WRD Hydrostatic Testing and Fitt...

CNE- WRD Hydrostatic Testing and Fitting Replacement

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for Hydrostatic Testing and Fitting replacement . Bid shall include labor, materials, testing, and replacement of damages.

