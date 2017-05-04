RFP Seadoo Spark 3UP Blue for Promoti...

RFP Seadoo Spark 3UP Blue for Promotion with Cash Option

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids for a 2017 Blue Sea-Doo SPARK 3up 900 H.O. ACE iBR & Convenience Package Plus and trailer for promotion with Cash option. Must be an authorized dealer to bid on these vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr 22 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr 9 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar '17 Sukit 1
Woman At Car Wash Mar '17 Arcieroblows 1
James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09) Mar '17 His Daughter 4
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC