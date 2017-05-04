RFP Seadoo Spark 3UP Blue for Promotion with Cash Option
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids for a 2017 Blue Sea-Doo SPARK 3up 900 H.O. ACE iBR & Convenience Package Plus and trailer for promotion with Cash option. Must be an authorized dealer to bid on these vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|OMG
|82
|Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08)
|Apr 22
|Tosburn
|90
|Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08)
|Apr 16
|jeb1966
|124
|Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15)
|Apr 9
|Zeke
|5
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar '17
|Sukit
|1
|Woman At Car Wash
|Mar '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|His Daughter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC