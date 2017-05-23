Murder charges filed against mother, grandmother in drug-related death of Rogers County girl

Rogers County prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against a mother and grandmother after a 12-year-old girl died from an apparent overdose of prescription medicine. Spurlock and Patteson allegedly failed to seek medical attention for about 23 hours after discovering Spurlock's 12-year-old daughter had ingested a bottle of the grandmother's medication, according to a probable cause affidavit.

