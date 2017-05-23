Murder charges filed against mother, ...

Murder charges filed against mother, grandmother in drug-related death of Rogers County girl

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Rogers County prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against a mother and grandmother after a 12-year-old girl died from an apparent overdose of prescription medicine. Spurlock and Patteson allegedly failed to seek medical attention for about 23 hours after discovering Spurlock's 12-year-old daughter had ingested a bottle of the grandmother's medication, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking question for Rocklahoma May 18 brown 1
Claremore Music Thread (May '12) May 16 Musikologist 206
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr '17 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar '17 Sukit 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC