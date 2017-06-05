John Swab brings his Tulsa-shot crime...

John Swab brings his Tulsa-shot crime film starring Marilyn Manson home for fans to see first

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Co-director John Swab, a native Tulsan, takes a break in action at the shooting of the indie film "Let Me Make You a Martyr" in a rural area outside of Tulsa in 2015.a CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World file Mark Boone Junior, who may be best known for his role on "Sons of Anarchy," laughs on the set of "Let Me Make You a Martyr," which filmed in the Tulsa area and opens Thursday at Circle Cinema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rogers County is a bad, bad, bad place to raise... (Sep '08) May 25 jwu 122
Parking question for Rocklahoma May 18 brown 1
Claremore Music Thread (May '12) May 16 Musikologist 206
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr '17 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr '17 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Zeke 5
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC