John Klein: Cherokee program provides...

John Klein: Cherokee program provides a helping hand to homeless veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Dennis Christie, formerly a homeless veteran, looks out of an apartment that the Cherokee Nation helped him obtain through a HUD and VA grant program.a STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Formerly homeless veteran Dennis Christie walks from his kitchen in his new apartment, which the Cherokee Nation helped get him via a HUD and VA program.a STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Former homeless veteran Dennis Christie talks with Gary Cooper the executive director of the housing authority of the Cherokee nation in his apartment that the Cherokee nation helped him get in Claremore, OK, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking question for Rocklahoma May 18 brown 1
Claremore Music Thread (May '12) May 16 Musikologist 206
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr '17 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar '17 Sukit 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC