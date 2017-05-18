gives $12,000 to Claremore children's advocacy center
Cherokee Nation Child Welfare Specialist and William W. Barnes Children's Advocacy Center Board Secretary Tami Jennings, Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation Child Welfare Specialist Laci Rinehart, Tribal Councilor Keith Austin, advocacy center board member Karen Ogle, advocacy center family advocate Kelly Oxford, advocacy center board member Lou Flanagan, Executive Director Holly Webb and Tribal Councilor Janees Taylor. CLAREMORE , Okla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Claremore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking question for Rocklahoma
|Thu
|brown
|1
|Claremore Music Thread (May '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|206
|DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|OMG
|82
|Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08)
|Apr 22
|Tosburn
|90
|Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|jeb1966
|124
|Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Zeke
|5
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar '17
|Sukit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Claremore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC