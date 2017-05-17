Friends, Neighbors Want Steps Taken To Stop Tragedy After Claremore Firefighter's Death
Friends, Neighbors Want Steps Taken To Stop Tragedy After Clarem - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com As a result, firefighters now get more water rescue training, and the City installed a bright yellow guardrail around the drain. Sarah Hayes, a mom of two and wife of a Claremore firefighter, said she felt sick to her stomach this weekend.
