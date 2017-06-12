Claremore Woman Arrested After Child's Near Drowning
Rogers County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after she brought her 1-year-old nephew to the Claremore Hospital in critical condition from a near drowning. Amanda Brooke Green was under the influence of prescription drugs when the child was in her care, according to a probable cause affidavit.
