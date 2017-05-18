Claremore Homeowner Killed During Home Invasion
The Claremore Police Department is investigating a homicide after a homeowner was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion early Tuesday morning. Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted Claremore PD with the incident and they said three men wearing masks came into the residence and tried to rob them, but when the homeowner tried to push them out the front door, they turned and shot the homeowner in the chest.
