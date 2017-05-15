Volunteers Bring Relief To Mayes Coun...

Volunteers Bring Relief To Mayes County Residents Cleaning Up After Tornado

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Volunteers Bring Relief To Mayes County Residents Cleaning Up Af - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Tree after tree, volunteers with the First Baptist Church in Claremore worked tirelessly to help people in Mayes County clean up. Sherry Kuder said, "These guys just showed up out of nowherea and, just, like I said, took care of everything."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claremore Music Thread (May '12) 9 hr Musikologist 206
News DA Approves Felony Charge In Oologah Police Imp... (Jul '10) Apr 29 OMG 82
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Apr 22 Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr '17 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar '17 Sukit 1
Woman At Car Wash Mar '17 Arcieroblows 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rogers County was issued at May 17 at 3:55AM CDT

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC