Sen. James Lankford experiences littl...

Sen. James Lankford experiences little of rancor aimed at other members of Congress

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Sen. James Lankford answers questions from the audience during a "coffee" with constituents at North Block Common in Claremore Tuesday April 18, 2017. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World Inola resident, Marsha Gill, asks a question of Sen. James Lankford during a "coffee" with constituents at North Block Common in Claremore Tuesday April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Claremore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Wants Child Abuse Case Thrown Out (Jul '08) Sat Tosburn 90
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
Should Catoosa go to a 4 day school week? (Oct '15) Apr 9 Zeke 5
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
Woman At Car Wash Mar '17 Arcieroblows 1
James W. Engle Jr. (Nov '09) Mar '17 His Daughter 4
Buck Sumner Feb '17 Big gay Allen 1
See all Claremore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Claremore Forum Now

Claremore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Claremore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Claremore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC