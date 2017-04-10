OSBI: Rogers County Woman Jailed After Child Dies Of Overdose
A Chelsea woman was arrested after the death of her 12-year-old granddaughter from an apparent drug overdose, records show. Velva Diana Patteson is currently being held on a complaint of felony child neglect.
