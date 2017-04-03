Oklahoma grandmother arrested in 12-y...

Oklahoma grandmother arrested in 12-year-old girl's death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 12-year-old northeast Oklahoma girl has died of a suspected overdose of medications and her grandmother was arrested for child neglect in the case. The OSBI said Monday that the girl was from Chelsea and died during the weekend at a Claremore hospital where she was taken after becoming unresponsive.

