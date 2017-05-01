NE Oklahoma E-911 Dispatch Director Resigns Citing Health Reasons
Jerry Mayo, Consolidated Dispatch Director for the city-county E-911 center, has resigned citing unspecified health reasons, Rogers County Commission Chair Ron Burrows said Saturday. A special meeting of the Northeast Oklahoma Enhanced 911 Trust Authority, the center's governing board, has been called to discuss the situation under an executive session "for the purpose of discussing the employment" of Mayo has been called for 9 a.m. Friday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 104 S. Muskogee in Claremore.
