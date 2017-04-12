Mitchell Conquers Win on Grand Lake
Tracy Mitchell from Springfield, Missouri conquered another windy day on Grand Lake to take first place in the AFT D65 event held on April 8th. With afternoon winds in excess of 30 miles an hour, he was still able to land four nice fish with a total weight of 14.26 pounds.
